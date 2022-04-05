Politics
Malami dismisses rumours of 2023 governorship ambition
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday dismissed rumours on his 2023 governorship ambition.
There were reports that the Malami had declared his intention to vie for the Kebbi State governorship seat next year.
In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, the AGF described the report as outright falsehood.
Malami stressed that he has not indicated any interest on elective position.
READ ALSO: Falana accuses Malami of manipulating court over rulings on Electoral Act
The statement read: “A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context, establish the misinformation circulated.
“The report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.
“But a contest for a political position is never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media.”
