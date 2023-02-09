Malami, Emefiele now Nigeria’s public enemies —Tinubu’s spokesman, Onanuga

The spokesman for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has branded the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as Nigeria’s “public enemies”.

Abubakar Malami is also a public enemy like Emefiele. https://t.co/GLZ4RyRvqg — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) February 8, 2023

Onanuga who was reacting to a preliminary objection filed by the the AGF asking the Supreme Court of Nigeria to dismiss a suit filed by three APC governors to stop the implementation of the CBN’s naira redesign policy, said by following in the footsteps of Emefiele, Malami has joined those who were bent on increasing the pains Nigerians were going through.

Never in our history have we witnessed a Central Bank governor such as Emefiele desecrating the office as he does. Now he is organizing protest against the Supreme Court for quashing the unreasonable deadline of his naira swap. https://t.co/AAZWa2LNou — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) February 8, 2023

In the preliminary objection, Malami had contended that the plaintiffs did not show reasonable cause of action against the defendant.

In a tweet he posted on his official Twitter account, @aonanuga1956, on Wednesday night, Onanuga condemned the objection filed by Malami, tagging him along with the CBN Governor as an enemy of Nigeria.

“Abubakar Malami is also a public enemy like Emefiele.”

In another tweet, the Tinubu spokesman wrote:

“Never in our history have we witnessed a Central Bank governor such as Emefiele desecrating the office as he does.

“Now he is organizing protest against the Supreme Court for quashing the unreasonable deadline of his naira swap.”

The objection filed by Malami was in response to a suit filed by Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara States who had sued the Federal Government and the CBN before the apex court seeking to stop the implementation of the redesign policy on the grounds that the deadline was short and would not fulfil the reasonable notice obligation imposed by law.

