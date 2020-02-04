Malami in US to sign agreement for repatriation of $321m Abacha loot

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is presently in the United State to sign a tripartite agreement on behalf of the Nigerian government with the Island of New Jersey and the US for the repatriation of $321million looted assets traced to the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The friendly bi-national meeting which will be attended by Malami was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the minister left Nigeria for the US on Sunday.

The statement read: “At the meeting, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is expected to, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sign a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey and the United States of America for repatriation of $321m looted assets, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.

“The meeting is not an ad hoc event for addressing impromptu concerns, but a friendly bi-national meeting that holds annually devoid of intervening concerns or relating to the internal affairs of the participating states.

“The meeting is an annual event between Nigeria and the United States of America aimed at reviewing bilateral relationship and taking necessary steps to advance mutual interests in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.”

