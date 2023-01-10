Politics
Malami inaugurates Bar Council to resolve internal legal issues
Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), has inaugurated the General Council of the Bar which will he said was aimed at presenting an opportunity for constitutional heads of the legal profession and members of the Bar to meet and deliberate on pertinent issues affecting the legal profession in the country.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Council in Abuja on Monday, Malami said the Bar Council was established by the Legal Practitioners Act and is “saddled with functions as may be prescribed by the Act and the Constitution of the Nigerian Bar Association.”
He stressed the need to reinvigorate the Council by ensuring that necessary structures are put in place to allow it perform optimally and urged the Council not to isolate its members as it would provide an avenue for members to deliberate on the country’s legal issues.
“This is a body which consists of all the Chief Law Officers in the Federation and cannot simply be ignored by any leadership of the NBA which is truly desirous of making significant impact on the administration of justice and promotion of the rule of law generally in Nigeria,” the AGF said.
The Minister advised that the NBA leadership, serving as a vehicle of social conscience, should not seek to isolate its members in government who are positioned to drive its success.
