Malami proposes decentralisation of Nigeria’s correctional centres

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Thursday that he has proposed the decentralisation of the Nigerian prisons.

The AGF, who stated this at the National Summit on Correctional Centres Reforms in Nigeria held in Abuja, said he made the proposal for the decentralisation of the management of the prisons at a recent meeting with state Chief Judges and Attorneys-General.

He added that the proposal, if implemented, would enable the state governments to manage inmates imprisoned for committing state offences while the Federal Government would continue to manage inmates with federal offences.

He said over 7,000 inmates had been released from Nigeria’s correctional centres over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Malami said: “In a recent event with the state heads of courts and Attorneys-General, I had mentioned that in order to put in place enduring measures for effective management of correctional centres for the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders back to the society, the decentralisation of correctional service in the Country has been proposed.

“This will allow states to effectively participate through the setting up of their own correctional centres to manage offenders who commit state offences while the federal government will continue to manage offenders who commit federal offences.

“These are all measures expected to address the problem of congestion in the Correctional Centres as witnessed presently.”

