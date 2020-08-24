Malami reacts to report he ‘connived’ with lawyer to testify against Magu

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has dismissed reports that he conspired with a lawyer to testify against the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Magu, who was suspended last month by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been quizzed for alleged financial malfeasance by a presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami, a former president of the Court of Appeal.

He was accused of re-looting assets recovered by the EFCC from suspected treasury looters.

However, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Umar Gwandu, the AGF said the report about his involvement with one Donald Wokoma was false.

Malami insisted that he did not set up the investigation panel to probe Magu and was not saddled with any responsibility to procure witnesses for the panel.

The statement read: “The attention of the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a flimsy allegation made by one, Victor Giwa, Esq, accusing the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, of conniving with one Donald Wokoma to witch-hunt him over what he termed as ‘his refusal to testify against Ibrahim Magu’ at the presidential panel probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.”

