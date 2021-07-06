Politics
Malami refutes allegations of derogatory post against Igbos
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), has refuted claims from some quarters that he authored a derogatory post on Igbos.
A statement issued by Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations on Tuesday, said that Malami did not write or contemplate such a post.
“The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice did not write and has never contemplated writing or posting such derogatory remarks or cast aspersions on any tribe or section of the multi-cultural and diverse communities in the country.
“Malami is known to be a patriotic Nigerian and non-tribal partisan who believes in equality, fairness and justice to all regardless of any inclination to tribe, location or gender,” he said.
Read also: Buhari appoints Malami, others in dialogue with Twitter over suspension
According to Gwandu, the grammatical flaws, apparent illogicalalities and divisionary tendencies as well as lack of respect to diversity in humanity makes it palpably incongruous to believe that the post was from Malami.
“The office of the Attorney -General of the Federation and Minister of Justice calls on the general public to disregard the post.
”It is created and circulated by mischief makers and perveyors of hatred who are bent on destroying the hard-earned reputation of the minister,” Gwandu said.
He added that it was instructive to note that fact-check conducted by some media organisations proved that attributing the derogatory post to Malami was not only defamatory but also fictitious.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....