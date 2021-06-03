Malami refutes reports of memo to Buhari seeking suspension of constitution | Ripples Nigeria

With discussions about the amendment of the constitution ongoing amongst stakeholders, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has slammed reports regarding the suspension of the constitution.

Media reports had intimated that Malami penned a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari imploring the suspension of the constitution in order to freely tackle the menace of insecurity plaguing the country

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday via his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami slammed such claims while reaffirming his support for constitutional democracy.

The AGF also urged Nigerians to ignore the report, describing it as the handiwork of enemies of democracy.

“The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has been drawn to a false and fictitious report alleging that there was a secret memo emanating from the office to the Presidency.

“General public are hereby asked to disregard the media report as fabrications of anti-constitutional democratic stability in Nigeria.

“Malami remains a true democrat who believes in rule of law and tenant of democracy and constitutional order”, the media aide stated.

He further stressed that the office of the AGF is a constitutionally recognised one with its role and responsibilities embedded in the constitution.

The statement added that it is antithetical to common sense to think that the holder of such coveted office will stoop to what was printed by the media.

“The government does not operate in secrecy as it is not a clandestine operation. Hence, Malami discharges his constitutionally recognised mandates in compliance with principles of transparency, openness and accountability”, the statement added.

