Malami refutes reports of memo to Buhari seeking suspension of constitution | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Malami refutes reports of memo to Buhari seeking suspension of constitution
With discussions about the amendment of the constitution ongoing amongst stakeholders, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has slammed reports regarding the suspension of the constitution.
Media reports had intimated that Malami penned a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari imploring the suspension of the constitution in order to freely tackle the menace of insecurity plaguing the country
However, in a statement issued on Wednesday via his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami slammed such claims while reaffirming his support for constitutional democracy.
The AGF also urged Nigerians to ignore the report, describing it as the handiwork of enemies of democracy.
“The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has been drawn to a false and fictitious report alleging that there was a secret memo emanating from the office to the Presidency.
Read also: Group wants AGF Malami probed over Nigeria’s $60bn allegedly trapped in US
“General public are hereby asked to disregard the media report as fabrications of anti-constitutional democratic stability in Nigeria.
“Malami remains a true democrat who believes in rule of law and tenant of democracy and constitutional order”, the media aide stated.
He further stressed that the office of the AGF is a constitutionally recognised one with its role and responsibilities embedded in the constitution.
The statement added that it is antithetical to common sense to think that the holder of such coveted office will stoop to what was printed by the media.
“The government does not operate in secrecy as it is not a clandestine operation. Hence, Malami discharges his constitutionally recognised mandates in compliance with principles of transparency, openness and accountability”, the statement added.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...