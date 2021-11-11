Malami says Nigerian govt considering various solutions to resolve Kanu, Ighoho cases

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, has revealed that the Federal Government is considering a variety of solutions in order to resolve the pending cases of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

Malami stated this during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

While explaining that criminal activities must be punished, Malami noted that the FG has been implementing the option of amnesty towards battling some security challenges in the country.

“The FG does not mind considering political solutions in the cases of Kanu and Igboho as canvassed by some stakeholders in the country but such consideration is not yet on the table.

“As far as the security situation is concerned and as far as governance and this administration is concerned, you cannot rule out all possibilities”, Malami said, adding that, “But then there has to be an approach for government to consider.”

Read also: Malami wants recovered funds to run Ministry’s operations

He, however, explained that he cannot be preemptive at this stage by stating clearly and outrightly that reconciliation is being considered without an approach being made.

The AGF noted that the FG “will look into for the purpose of looking at its weight, the authenticity of it, the good faith associated with it and then bring about the considerable factors relating to the negotiations or otherwise.

“So it is not a conclusion that one can outrightly make without juxtaposing associated facts relating to the reconciliation. There has to be an approach and then a counter consideration.

“So no approach in that respect is on the table for consideration yet. So we’ll cross the bridge when eventually we get to that; when perhaps a type of request is made, we’ll consider,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now