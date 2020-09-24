Malami should not appear before panel probing Magu —CSO | Ripples Nigeria

The Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), has opposed a call for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) to appear before the presidential panel investigating allegations of corruption against the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

GICN, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), argued that Malami appearing before the Justice Isa Ayo Salami-led panel as a witness in Magu’s case had the tendencies to negatively affect the outcome of the probe.

The probe panel had recently issued a subpoena to Malami to appear before it. The AGF is yet to honour the invitation.

But at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, GICN executive director, Edward Omaga argued that Malami appearing before the panel was unnecessary because his appearance could compromise his constitutional duty.

He said, “There were reports that Mr. Malami is to appear as a witness before the panel. And, like we rightly stated earlier, we at GICN want the members of the panel to be allowed to use their own wisdom in discharging their mandate without being tele-guided by people who are supposed to be busy defending themselves by responding to allegations made against them.

READ ALSO: Magu says he never received bribe in his life, challenges anyone with evidence to come out

“Already, the panel has gathered evidence which is enough to do substantial justice. In case those calling on the AGF to appear the before the panel do not know, the AGF has been playing a supervisory role on the EFCC and we make bold to say that the number one chief law officer of the country has played this role creditably well, so there is no need to have him as witness before the panel.

“We at GICN also need to remind them that after the completion of the sitting of the panel, the report of the panel would be sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, who will in turn seek the legal view of the AGF, so, if he is invited to be a witness before the panel, he would be deprived from offering his constitutionally recognized legal view when sort, having appeared as a witness at the panel.”

Magu is being probed over allegations of corruption, which Malami levelled against him.

Among other things, Malami alleged that the suspended EFCC boss mismanaged and was not transparent in the handling of recovered assets, hence failed to act in the overall best interest of the country and the policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Join the conversation

Opinions