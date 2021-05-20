Malami’s comparison of herdsmen with spare parts dealers thoughtless – Ohanaeze | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Malami’s comparison of herdsmen with spare parts dealers thoughtless – Ohanaeze
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has slammed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for saying the Southern governors’ decision to ban open grazing in the region was unconstitutional.
Malami, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday, faulted the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors.
He argued that such legislations were in conflict with the constitution of the country which guaranteed freedom of movement of individuals.
He said the ban on herdsmen was akin to asking dealers of vehicle spare parts from certain parts of the country not to conduct their businesses in the northern parts of Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Recovered loots a ‘child’s play’, clamour for restructuring unjustified —Malami
However, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze condemned Malami’s remark as malevolent, ominous, and incendiary.
It added that the AGF’s statement was thoughtless, insidious, and prejudicial.
The group wondered why Malami was comparing the spare part dealers who were doing the business legitimately without causing any harm to their host communities to murderous and destructive herders.
Ohanaeze said the Southern governors had shown with their decision to ban open grazing that they are the true lovers of the corporate existence of Nigeria.
The group also accused the AGF of constantly twisting the law at will.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years
Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...