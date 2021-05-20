Malami’s reaction to governors’ ban on open grazing dangerous for Nigeria’s unity – Abaribe | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Thursday knocked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his “divisive reaction” to the ban on open grazing by Southern governors.

Malami, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday, faulted the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors.

He argued that such legislations were in conflict with the constitution of the country which guaranteed freedom of movement of individuals.

He said the ban on herdsmen was akin to asking dealers of vehicle spare parts from certain parts of the country not to conduct their businesses in the northern parts of Nigeria.

Abaribe, who reacted to the AGF’s statement issued by his media aide, Uche Awon, accused Malami of threatening the nation’s unity with his reaction to the ban on open grazing by the governors.

The AGF’s statement, according to him was unfortunate and had exposed his mindset about some people in Nigeria.

The statement read: “While the local ‘Bureau de Change’ business mostly done by the Fulanis are operating in all parts of Nigeria, why have they not elicited any resentment of other Nigerians?

“It is simply because they live and do their business peacefully without any problem. It is the murderous activities of Fulani herders that have given rise to the current demand for laws that will bring about peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

“What’s the correlation between spare parts sellers in a rented shop or government properly designated area and marauding Fulani herders destroying farms, killing and raping thus trampling on people’s private properties and means of livelihood?

“Such a divisive statement from a top federal government official, in fact, the chief legal adviser to the Federal Government at that, exposes a very dangerous mindset.

“This disposition has no doubt raised the tension in Nigeria to a frightening level.

“Why should an Attorney General of the Federation be so fixated in evoking ethnic/regional fault lines when duty calls for him to be a statesman?

“It is disheartening that Mr. Abubakar Malami has chosen to debase our country. He has indeed questioned Nigeria’s unity. Very unfortunate.”

