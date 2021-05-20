Malami's 'unfortunate' comment likening open grazing to sale of spare parts unexpected of a Senior Advocate ---Akeredolu | Ripples Nigeria

The fallout from the decision of the Southern Governors to outlaw open grazing continues as the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, issued a critique of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami.

Malami had compared the ban on open grazing by southern governors to outlawing the trade in spare parts trading in the North.

Speaking on Wednesday, Malami said the move by the 17 governors was unconstitutional.

“It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedoms expressed in our constitution. Can you deny the rights of a Nigerian?

“For example, it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north.

“Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the north?”

However, Akeredolu in a statement personally signed by him on behalf of the southern governors in Akure on Thursday said, “lt is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distill issues as expected of a Senior Advocate.”

“Nothing can be more disconcerting. This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit a response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in any way injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy.

“Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to a harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant.

“Comparing this anachronism, which has led to the loss of lives, farmlands, and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange. It, annoyingly, betrays a terrible mindset.”

Consequently, Akeredolu challenged the AGF to approach any court in order to ascertain the validity of the ban on open grazing instead of trading words.

“Mr Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the Laws of the respective States banning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governor Forum taken in the interest of their people.

“We shall be most willing to meet him in Court and the decision to ban open grazing stays. It will be enforced with vigour,” Akeredolu noted.

