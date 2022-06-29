Malawi court sentences Catholic priest, medical doctor to death for albino’s murder

The Malawian High Court on Wednesday sentenced a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Thomas Muhosha, a police officer, Chikondi Chileka and a medical practitioner, Lumbani Kamanga to death for the murder of an albino, MacDonald Masambuka, for ritual purposes.

Justice Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga, who delivered the verdict, also sentenced Muhosha, Chileka and three others to 30 years imprisonment with hard labor for dealing in human parts.

Kamanga was also sentenced to an additional 60-year jail term for the extraction of human parts.

Masambuka was declared from his village on March 9, 2018.

His decapitated body was found buried in the garden of a home in the Machinga district in the south of Malawi where one of the suspects lived a few days later.

Prosecutors told the court that the victim’s brother, Cassim Masambuka, had lured him to meet his friends who had found a woman who was willing to marry the albino.

The court heard that when Masambuka and MacDonald got to their destination, the other convicts who had been lying in wait grabbed MacDonald by the neck and dragged him to the .garden where they killed him.

The also cut off his limbs and burnt his body using gasoline.

Masambuka was also sentenced to life in prison for murder along with a 14-year sentence for trafficking in persons.

