MALAWI: Opposition leader Chekwara leading in rerun polls results –State broadcaster

Malawi’s state broadcaster MBC says opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera is leading with 59% of the rerun vote while President Peter Mutharika, who wants a second term, has 38%.

This was revealed on Thursday night by the MBC which also said that a third candidate who was not regarded as a serious contender, Peter Kuwani, received less than 2% of votes.

However, official results for Tuesday’s poll have not yet been declared by Malawi’s electoral commission.

The electoral commission had earlier warned against the release of unofficial results of the presidential rerun between President Mutharika and his challenger Chakwera, a former cleric.

The commission which has about a week to announce the results of the presidential rerun said that it had only received results from eight out of 5,008 polling centres by Wednesday.

More than 6.8 million people were registered to vote in the election with the MALAWI stating that the results are being manually taken to the national tally centre in the southern commercial hub, Blantyre.

