Malawi President dissolves cabinet over corruption allegations

Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, has sacked his entire cabinet over corruption cases traced to many of them.

In an address on national television on Monday night, Chakwera vowed to “confront all forms of lawless conduct by public officials” in line with his promise to fight corruption to a standstill.

He also promised to constitute a new cabinet in two days time.

Reports from the African country revealed that three ministers were currently facing graft charges including the Minister of Lands who was arrested in a bribery case last month.

The Labour Minister has also been accused of diverting Covid funds, while the Energy Minister has been accused of meddling with fuel deals, though the affected ministers have all denied the allegations.

