Malaysia shuts vaccination centre after 200 workers infected

The Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin, on Tuesday, ordered the immediate closure of a COVID-19 vaccination centre in the county for sanitisation, after more than 200 volunteers and workers in the facility tested positive to COVID-19.

The minister also advised those who were inoculated between July 9 and 12 at the centre, about 25 km (15.5 miles) outside Kuala Lumpur, to self-isolate for at least 10 days.

The facility has a capacity to administer about 3,000 doses daily. Of the 453 workers and volunteers screened, 204 tested positive, Khairy said.

The incident comes as the country struggles to contain its biggest outbreak ever, with record deaths and cases amid a ramping up of its vaccination programme and stricter lockdown measures over the past month.

At 844,870 cases overall, Malaysia has one of Southeast Asia’s highest per-capita infection rates, but also one of its highest rates of inoculation, with 25% of its 32 million population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The centre will resume vaccinations on Wednesday after sanitisation and a change in staffing,” Khairy added.

