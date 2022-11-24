International
Malaysia’s main opposition reformist, Anwar Ibrahim, named Prime Minister
Malaysian main opposition leader and reformist, Anwar Ibrahim, has been named the new Prime Minister by the King, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, which has effectively ended a political impasse that arose after inconclusive polls last weekend.
Anwar was named the country’s PM on Thursday after days of uncertainties following the divisive general elections which produced a hung Parliament and will be sworn in later today.
Malaysia agrees to abolish mandatory death penalty
“His Majesty has given consent to appoint Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia,” a statement from the palace said.
Anwar’s party, Alliance of Hope, had emerged as the largest bloc in Saturday’s election, winning 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority, while former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s National Alliance won 73 seats, with its ally pan-Malaysian Islamic Party winning 49 seats, leading to a hung parliament.
Anwar’s party then emerged victorious after other smaller blocs agreed to support him to form a unity government.
