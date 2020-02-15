International Latest

MALI: 22 people feared dead, others missing in renewed spate of violence

February 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

An attack on a village in the central part of Mali launched by heavily armed militants has left no fewer than 22 innocent victims dead, and several others missing, according to local authorities.

Reports say nine soldiers were also among the victims killed following the attack on Ogossagou, the village that suffered a massive attack last year which was described as the country’s worst civilian massacre in recent years.

Hamadou Dicko from Fulani association Tabital Pulaaku put the death toll at 22 minimum.

“They came and shot everything that moved,” he said.

The Malian government said the armed men burned homes and looted livestock in the village of Ogossagou, during the attack on Friday morning.

The government statement did not say who carried out the attack.

The attack comes after residents in central Mali criticised the army for failing to protect them against violence that has displaced 200,000 people and left many communities with no local government or means of defence.

