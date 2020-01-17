MALI: Assailants kill 15 people in overnight attack

An overnight attack on a Fulani village known as Sinda near the town of Douentza in the Mopti region of central Mali has left no fewer than 15 people in the area dead, while many have been displaced.

A security official told the French news agency that some of the victims had their throats slit during the attack on Thursday while a local official said Dozo traditional hunters carried out the killings.

“Fifteen civilians were killed by gunmen in Sinda, a village 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Douentza town,” the report said, adding some had their throats slit in their sleep, others after being arrested by suspected traditional hunters commonly known as the Dozo.

READ ALSO: Scandal-hit Isabel dos Santos eyes Angolan presidency

Ethnic violence in the area has grown worse following the proliferation of Islamist armed groups.

Correspondents say some communities perceive the Fulani as being close to the jihadists as they recruit from their villages.

Recall that more than 150 Fulani had died in an attack last March which was blamed on a militia from the Dogon ethnic group.

Join the conversation

Opinions