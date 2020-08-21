MALI: Coup leaders suggest civilian or military ‘transitional president’

The coup leaders in the West African country of Mali say that plans are underway to appoint a transitional president who will be drawn from either the civilian population or the military.

They say they are in contact with the political opposition and other groups to try to set the transition in place adding that elections will be held in what they describe as a reasonable time and have also promised to respect international agreements on fighting jihadists.

“We are going to set in place a transitional council, with a transitional president who is going to be either military or civilian,” junta spokesman Col Ismaël Wagué told TV channel France 24 on Thursday.

“We are in contact with civil society, opposition parties, the majority, everyone, to try to set the transition in place.”

“The transition will happen “as quick as possible”, he added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has joined global condemnation of the military takeover in Mali, which forced President Keïta to resign.

The UN’s Security Council echoed similar calls by regional bodies for the immediate release of all government officials and the restoration of constitutional order.

The African Union earlier suspended Mali, saying military coups were “something of the past which we cannot accept anymore”.

