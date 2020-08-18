MALI CRISIS: Buhari, Jonathan meet again

President Muhmmadu Buhari, held another closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

Jonathan was accompanied by members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mission to Mali.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the visit was to brief President Buhari on the mission’s update on the Mali situation.

“We told them that no international organization, including the African Union (AU), United Nations (UN), and others, would agree with their position. We continued to emphasize the need for dialogue,” Jonathan was quoted as saying.

After the former president’s visit on August 11 to Aso Rock, Buhari travelled to Bamako, Republic of Mali, on a one-day visit with other regional leaders to put an end to the political crisis in the country.

