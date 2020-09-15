MALI CRISIS: Osinbajo heads to Ghana

In a bid to restore peace in Mali, Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has departed Abuja on Tuesday to participate in an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mr Osinbajo will be representing the president, Muhammadu Buhari, a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande revealed.

“The Accra meeting will form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub region to resolve Mali’s political crisis,” Mr Akande said.

He noted that the Vice-President will also be meeting Nigerians residents in the country to discuss their wellbeing.

“Accompanying the Vice President is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.

“Prof Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja today at the end of his engagements in Ghana.”

