MALI: Dozens of civilians, soldiers killed in attack by armed militants

Trouble is brewing in Mali again after heavily armed militants killed dozens of civilians and soldiers in a series of attacks in Mali with two of the attacks targeting the army, while one was towards civilians.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the military in Mali said that a base in Sokoura near the border with Burkina Faso was the first to be attacked, with the number of soldiers who died in the attack placed at nine by news agencies.

Reports say the attackers ambushed other soldiers near the base who were responding to the attack killing three of them.

A vehicle transporting civilians to Bankass was also attacked leaving 12 civilians dead, according to local mayor.

This is the first time the country has experienced deadly attacks since the 18 August coup.

The development comes after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced a lifting of sanctions placed on Mail in the wake of the recent coup in that country.

