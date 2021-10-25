International
Mali gives ECOWAS representative 72 hours to leave country
The Malian government has declared the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Special Representative, Hamidou Boly, a “persona non grata” and gave him 72 hours to leave the country.
A statement said on Monday the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation invited Boly and informed him about the government’s decision to declare him a persona non grata over actions that were considered “incompatible with his status.”
The statement read: “This decision comes after several warnings addressed to the person concerned through his hierarchy.
“The Malian government reaffirmed its readiness to maintain dialogue with ECOWAS and to work together for the success of the transition.
READ ALSO: ECOWAS sanctions Guinea, Mali army rulers, insists on transition
The Malian authorities took the decision after a United Nations Security Council mission visited the landlocked West African nation on October 23 and October 24 to assess the political situation following the August 2020 coup.
ECOWAS had urged the Malian government to respect the 18 months deadline for the transition programme.
The Ghanaian President, Nana Akuffo-Addo, visited Bamako on October 17 to discuss with the Malian authorities the “evolution” of the transition programme.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...