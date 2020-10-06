International Latest

Mali interim president names 25-member government

Mali’s transitional President, Bah Ndaw, has appointed a 25-member government in which senior military personnel have been given several key posts in a move that may force ECOWAS to soon lift the sanctions it imposed on the country after August’s coup.

According to a presidential decree read out on state television on Monday, the ministries of defence, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation are all to be led by colonels in the Malian military.

Col Sadio Camara, one of the leaders of the junta, will become the minister of defence, while the spokesman for the military junta, Col-Maj Ismaël Wagué, will be in charge of national reconciliation.

This came about a week after Ndaw named a new civilian prime minister.

The new prime minister appointed by Ndaw is former diplomat, Moctar Ouane who served as Mali’s foreign minister between 2004 and 2011.

He was also Mali’s permanent representative to the UN from 1995 to 2002 and later became a diplomatic adviser to the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS.

