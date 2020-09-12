Mali junta agrees to 18-month transition government

The head of Mali’s military junta, Col. Assimi Goita, on Saturday promised to establish an 18-month transition government in the West African nation.

He stated this at the close of talks on returning the country to civilian rule following last month’s coup that toppled President Boubacar Keita.

READ ALSO: Mali’s military junta visits ousted president in hospital

Goita said: “We make a commitment before you to spare no effort in the implementation of all these resolutions in the exclusive interest of the Malian people.”

An expert group appointed by the military had adopted a charter for an 18-month transition government to be led by the president which would either be a military officer or a civilian.

Join the conversation

Opinions