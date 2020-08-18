MALI: Opposition vows to ‘step up’ anti-govt protests, blames President Keita for economic woes

The political unrest in Mali is threatening to boil over after Mali’s opposition said it will intensify anti-government protests starting Tuesday.

Representatives of the June 5 Movement (M5) said in a statement on Monday that they had “stepped up” protests against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta which will culminate in a mass rally on Friday and Saturday.

A series of protests including a massive women’s march have been planned for this week with the opposition blaming government for economic decline, alleged corruption and a long-running jihadist conflict.

Last week, scores of anti-government protesters who thronged the streets of Bamako in Mali, calling for the resignation of President Keïta were met with heavily armed security forces who fired tear gas and live bullets at them.

The protests last Wednesday which however did not record any casualty turned rowdy as hundreds of protesters spent the night on the streets after staging anti-government demonstrations.

