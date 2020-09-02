MALI: Ousted President hospitalised, as French troops gun down 1 civilian, wound 2 others

Ousted Mali, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Bamako, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday quoting two anonymous sources at a clinic where the former leader is reportedly being treated.

This came after the 75-year-old politician was detained for 10 days by the military junta which deposed the former leader before he announced his resignation and was later freed to stay at his home.

The opposition in Mali had been calling for his resignation for months, blaming him for economic decline, corruption and a failure to contain a jihadist insurgency.

READ ALSO: MALI: Buhari backs ECOWAS 12-Month ultimatum to military junta

Meanwhile, France’s army command in Mali has said French troops killed a civilian and wounded two others after a bus did not slow down in a volatile area despite their visual warnings and warning shots.

The incident occurred about 50km (30 miles) from the city of Gao in the conflict-hit country’s north.

The French army command said on Tuesday the troops fired warning shots in the ground but two bullets ricocheted and hit the windscreen, wounding three people, including one fatally.

Join the conversation

Opinions