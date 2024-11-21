Malian PM dismissed after criticism of military rule

The Malian Prime Minister, Choguel Kokalla Maïga, has been dismissed after he criticised the military rulers’ handling of the country’s transition programme.

The secretary general of the presidential office, Alfousseyni Diawara, announced the decision on national television on Thursday.

He said the “duties of the prime minister and the members of the government are terminated.”

The move followed Maïga’s remarks at a rally in Bamako on Saturday, when he accused the junta of unilaterally and indefinitely postponing the transition process that was initially set to begin on March 26.

He also expressed frustration over the lack of debate on the issue, claiming he has been left to rely on media reports for updates.

Although military leader Assimi Goïta had previously promised elections would be held in February, the plans have since been delayed “for technical reasons” with no new timeline provided.

Goïta was among the rebels to overthrow the government in 2020 and then became interim president after another coup in 2021.

He then announced a 24-month transition timetable starting in March 2022 to return Mali to civilian rule.

The government has yet to announce who will replace Maïga as prime minister.

