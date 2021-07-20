 Mali’s interim leader, Assimi Goita survives assassination attempt at Sallah prayers | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

International

Mali’s interim leader, Assimi Goita survives assassination attempt at Sallah prayers

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Head of the Malian military junta, Col. Assimi Goita, survived an assassination attempt at a mosque in the capital, Bamako on Tuesday.

The incident was the latest blow to stability in the landlocked West African country reeling from two military coups in less than a year.

Goita was named Mali’s transitional President in May.

Two assailants — one of whom was wielding a knife — attacked the army officer after prayers at the capital’s Grand Mosque for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

READ ALSO: Malian President resigns after country’s second coup under one year

He was quickly whisked away by his security details.

Goita later appeared on the state broadcaster ORTM and said he said he was doing “very well” after the attack.

“That’s part of being a leader, there are always malcontents. There are people who at any time may want to try things to cause instability,” he said, wearing a blue hat and shiny blue gown.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....