Mali’s President Keita resigns, dissolves cabinet

Embattled President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned, after being detained by soldiers on Tuesday, state TV reports.

Keita in a televised address, said he was also dissolving the government and parliament.

“I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power,” he added.

“If today, certain elements of our armed forces want this to end through their intervention, do I really have a choice?” said Mr Keïta.

“I hold no hatred towards anyone, my love of my country does not allow me to,” he added. “May God save us.”

His comments comes hours after he and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were taken to a military camp near the capital Bamako, drawing condemnation from regional powers and France.

One of the leaders of the group confirmed the development to journalists in Bamako.

He said the pair had been “arrested” at the president’s residence in the capital.

