MAMA DI PAPA: Three female celebs who claimed to be ‘men’ on Father’s Day

Sunday, June 20 was a day scheduled to celebrate fathers across the world. It was officially declared Father’s Day.

It was a moment where people were given the opportunity to shed light upon the immense contribution of fathers in their personal life; specifically, it was not only about biological fathers. Father’s Day was simply a day to pay tribute to men in diverse capacities; mentors, bosses, role models, and guardians.

Despite the specification of the day, some female celebrities decided to instigate controversy. Embracing the role of ‘Mama Di Papa’, these celebrities pushed the agenda of independent women agenda. A philosophy that has continued to gain prominence in this part of the world in recent years.

The ‘Mama Di Papa’ ideology can be described as a mother who plays the role of a father in the life of a child or in the family. This could be either be voluntary, vicarious or just victim of circumstances (for instance, losing a husband or baby daddy).

This list focused primarily on women who have assumed the role of being fathers, simply because of the feud with their estranged partners.

Amid the ‘Mama Di Papa’ publication that went viral online on Sunday, Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite urged her colleagues to take heed with this mindset.

She stated in her Instagram post that someday, children will grow up to ask the whereabouts of their fathers. Hence, it is essential for women to let kids have a moment with their fathers so as to avoid resentment in the near future.

She wrote in part;

“You will not always be able to keep them separated from their father.

May our children not grow up and blame us or despise us for depriving them of their fathers’ love.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads.

You are loved and appreciated.”

Read what she published below.

In the meantime, here are three female celebrities who claimed the role of ‘Mama Di Papa’ on Father’s Day.

1. Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is one of the primary perpetrators of the ‘Mama Di Papa’ mentality in the industry. The divorcee has oftentimes dragged her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill on social media for various reasons.

However, in recent times, the Nollywood actress has become more reserved and has preferred to maintain a low profile. On Sunday, she took to social media to reveal that she is the sole sponsor of her only child, King Andre.

Here is what she had to say.

2. Mercy Aigbe

Popular actress, Mercy Aigbe divorced her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry in 2017. The couple went their separate ways following reports of domestic violence and infidelity.

On Father’s Day, Mercy Aigbe battled her ex-husband on social media following the post that she published on Instagram.

Gentry hinted in his Instagram altercation that his ex-wife cheated on him repeatedly.

Read Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Mama Di Papa’ post below.

3. TBoss

Unlike the first two on the list, Big Brother Naija alumna, TBoss, real name Tokunbo Idowu has always been a spokeswoman for single motherhood.

As a matter of fact, she revealed in her Instagram post that she is proud to be a single mother, despite the stress and burden that comes with it.

TBoss had this to say;

