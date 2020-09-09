Mama Taraba’s defection has no effect on us —APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party has said that the exit of the former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, popularly called Mama Taraba, had no negative effect on the party.

The Taraba State chairman of the party, Ibrahim El-Sudi, on Tuesday said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja at the end of a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary Convention, Mai Mala Buni.

“That is a media hype, as you can see, all the juggernauts, movers and shakers of APC in Taraba are behind me. So, one person cannot destroy or do anything to APC,” Mr El-Sudi said.

The state chairman also said former the APC platform made the former minister popular because she polled 340,000 votes while in the party as against the 16,000 votes she polled when she left the party to contest on another party’s platform.

“So, her movement has not shaken APC in Taraba. It is in the heart of Taraba people that they want APC and they will continue to support APC, he said.

