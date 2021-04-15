Mamman apologises for incessant power outages, pledges to redress challenge | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Thursday, apologised for the power outage experienced by many Nigerians across the country.

Mamman stated that the challenge was caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid.

In a series of tweets, the Minister assured Nigerians that the problem would be fixed and power would soon be restored.

He wrote, “I sincerely regret the recent Power outages across the Nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my Fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that.

“The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji, and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

“Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras, and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues.”

Nigeria’s electrification initiatives have favoured the expansion of centralised power systems to meet urban energy demand and decentralised power systems for rural areas.

Such an approach could still leave a shortage of electricity in urban areas because of the continued movement of people from rural to urban areas in search of a better quality of life.

Extending the electricity reach of centralised systems might be costly, particularly in meeting the demand of the new urban population.

The most practical solution for countrywide electricity access is the combination of centralised and decentralised power systems.

These solutions would ideally provide an uninterrupted power supply, have cheap operating costs, and be environmentally clean.

