MAMMAN DAURA: Fix our medical facilities, Nigerians tell govt

August 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Mixed reactions have trailed reports that Mamman Daura, a nephew and close confidant of President Muhammadu Buhari, has traveled to the United Kingdom for urgent medical attention.

Although the cause of illness was not disclosed, the septuagenarian was said to have been flown out of the country in a private jet on Wednesday with symptoms similar to those of Coronavirus on Wednesday.

Many times, President Buhari has promised to curb medical tourism by improving the quality and service of health institutions in the country, however, this does not seem to have happened.

Many Nigerian took to social media handles, especially Twitter, to comment on the report that Daura was taken out of the country for treatment abroad.

While many criticised the government’s seeming hypocrisy, some wished Daura swift recovery.

Many however, pointed out that the quality of health services in the country was nowhere near what the government mouths, as VIPs have begun to jet outside the nation’s shores, with the resumption of international flights, to other countries of the world.

