MAMMAN DAURA: Fix our medical facilities, Nigerians tell govt

Mixed reactions have trailed reports that Mamman Daura, a nephew and close confidant of President Muhammadu Buhari, has traveled to the United Kingdom for urgent medical attention.

Although the cause of illness was not disclosed, the septuagenarian was said to have been flown out of the country in a private jet on Wednesday with symptoms similar to those of Coronavirus on Wednesday.

Many times, President Buhari has promised to curb medical tourism by improving the quality and service of health institutions in the country, however, this does not seem to have happened.

Many Nigerian took to social media handles, especially Twitter, to comment on the report that Daura was taken out of the country for treatment abroad.

While many criticised the government’s seeming hypocrisy, some wished Daura swift recovery.

Many however, pointed out that the quality of health services in the country was nowhere near what the government mouths, as VIPs have begun to jet outside the nation’s shores, with the resumption of international flights, to other countries of the world.

Let it be known, that International travel restrictions was lifted yesterday 19th Aug instead of 29th Aug, for Mamman Daura to fly to the UK for Medical Treatment. Also remember that my Uncle the APC Chairman of AKS died few weeks ago and couldn't fly out for treatment. — 👑 Obong Ekpe 🐯🤴🐅 (@Ody_johnson) August 20, 2020

Buhari's nephew Mamman Daura flown to UK for urgent medical treatment When Buhari was sick he was flown abroad, same as his wife Now his nephew has been flown abroad, while the masses he's leading don't even have access to good health care.

His "no to medical tourism" na wash. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) August 20, 2020

Kaduna State Deputy Governor flew to London for a medical check up. Mamman Daura is very sick and was flew to London for a medical check up. The International opening of flight had paved way for such, leaving our hospitals unattended to. — Akin Akinleye II (@AkinAkinleyeII) August 20, 2020

Not a single Nigerian politician who travelled abroad has comeback to replicate the good they saw abroad. Buhari, Mamman Daura and even the late Abba Kyari have all travelled to the UK for medical healthcare. Nigerian politicians have no shame. — OLUOMO OF DERBY 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Oluomoofderby) August 20, 2020

After all said and done nothing has changed in our health care, mamman daura has gone to the uk for urgent medical checkup, build more hospitals and make sure health care is key. — 21stCenturyRenaissanceManKachi (@KachiTheCreator) August 20, 2020

I thought Covid-19 taught Nigerian leaders lesson that they should revamp Nigerian healthy care system because one-day they would need it. I wish Mamman Daura quick recovery — Rabiu Hassan (@UmmiRabiu) August 20, 2020

You people rejoicing over Mamman Daura health. Let me ask you If he dies today, are you going to replace him? will your father replace him ? No There is always a cabal in any govt in the world. the closes people to the president is always the cabal Sit your hate out this time — Joseph Brendan (@Joe_brendan_) August 20, 2020

Mamman Daura is not holding any position in Nigerian Government, yet he is trending because he was flown to the UK in a critical condition. How many times do I need to advise you to live a life that will affect others POSITIVELY??? — Oshadare E. Olusheyi (@Eolusheyi) August 20, 2020

Abba Kyari was so unlucky, will Mamman Daura get lucky now he’s been flown to UK? Btw, UK is Buhari’s country of choice for the almighty “medical tourism” he vowed to end! Now Nigerians wait for the GOOD NEWS. The last of the “Three Musketeers” may become another VVIP in hell.. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 20, 2020

Aisha Buhari in Dubai for neck pain till today. Mamman Daura in UK for treatment. Hopefully by Sept 1, the oga pata pata of dem all also will visit UK to go and drink milk. 😑 — AyeMojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) August 20, 2020

You either celebrate or wish him well, he has already succeeded in his life, achieving a successful old age of his is something your fathers had been wishing for. Your grand fathers too. Shegu kawai. Allah kara lafiya Baba. #Mamman Daura. pic.twitter.com/nfTtCUSgdr — 👑👑ŚÜĪ–GÈNÉRÎŠ🌏✨ (@Abukhalidoo) August 20, 2020

Was Mamman Daura scared of visiting the First Cardiology hospital? Baba no wan join the merit list of Ajimobi, Abba, and Kashamu of the hospital. — tiredNigerian (@DuruchibuzorE) August 20, 2020

I'm waiting to hear the news about Mamman Daura, and then my joy will be full. — Benghazi (@Oluwatrillions) August 20, 2020

