Mamman Daura’s son denies reports of father’s sickness

One of the sons of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura has denied reports that he is sick.

Mohammed Daura, who spoke to Thisday Newspaper, insisted that his father was hale and hearty.

It would be recalled that there had been reports that Daura, believed to be very influential in the nation’s power circles, was flown to the United Kingdom for medical attention last week.

Mohammed however said the reports were mere fabrications, adding that his father does not have renal problems or breathing difficulties.

“For the past couple of days, we have been forced to deny numerous times a completely fabricated story about our father’s well-being.

“Alhamdulillah. Baba is perfectly fine. He neither has a history of renal problems nor does he have any breathing difficulties like was suggested in the concocted news story,” he said.

Mohammed also counselled those he said have been rejoicing over the news to “know one thing about life is that no one makes it out alive. We should collectively be humbled by our own mortality.”

