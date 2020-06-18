Man, 32 r*apes seven-year-old girl in Onitsha

A 32-year-old man, Chigbo Akpoluobi has allegedly lured and raped a 7-year-old girl in Okpoko Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was learnt that the incident which happened on Sunday, left the little girl bruised. Neighbours consequently reported the incident to the police in the area.

Spokesperson of Anambara State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime.

“on June 16, 2020 at about 12:30pm following a tip off, police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Chigbo Akpoluobi aged 32, a native of Asa village in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo state, but resides at Ubodukwu road Nkitaku, Okpoko.

“Suspect allegedly lured a seven-year-old girl to his rented apartment on June 14, 2020 and defiled her.

“The scene was visited by police detectives and victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination,” he said.

Akpoluobi has voluntarily confessed to the offence.

As directed by the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, the case will be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution, he added.

