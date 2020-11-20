Man abandons wife, triplets in Anambra hospital over N450,000 bill

A man identified as Sunday Odinaka, has reportedly absconded after his wife, Evelyn, was delivered of a set of triplets in a private hospital in Okpoko, Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State.

Sunday, a native of Ubaraekwem in Ihiala local government area the state, reportedly fled his residence when he could not raise the hospital bill put at over N450,000.

A neighbour of the Odinakas confirmed the development to journalists.

“Before the birth of the triplets, two boys and a girl, the couple had four kids. They were compelled to withdraw their children from school due to financial problems,” the neighbour said.

Read also: ‘Tell police to release my husband’s corpse,’ woman begs Anambra panel

Narrating her ordeal to journalists on Friday, the distraught mother, a petty trader, said her husband who had expected only a baby from the pregnancy, disappeared after telling the hospital management he was going to bring the money to settle the bills.

She said: “Before I gave birth to the triplets, there was nothing in the house to eat. I sell sachet water and my husband has no job. Sometimes, he will do some menial jobs from which we eat.

“We have been living from hand to mouth until the arrival of the triplets and the trouble became worse. My husband has been complaining about how to afford the hospital bill even before I gave birth, believing I will deliver just one baby.

“But on sighting three of them, coupled with the four kids that are not adequately fed, he abandoned us for two weeks now. Worse still, he has no phone for us to call.

“I am sure the N450,000 bill he was asked to pay due to the complication I had was the major reason that he abandoned us.

“My daughter that I usually send home to get hot water for bathing the triplets said she has not set her eyes on her father.

“My daughter said somebody told her that her father swore never to return until he was sure the hospital bill had been settled.”

Join the conversation

Opinions