Man allegedly kills friend over beer in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested one Monday Ajasco for allegedly stabbing his friend simply identified as Abdulrazak Ibrahim to death for refusing to buy him a bottle of beer in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Walil, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Bauchi, said Ajasco attacked the deceased on the neck with a sharp animal horn and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The incident, according to him, occurred at a beer parlour in Bagel Village, Dass local government area of the state on November 17.

Walil said: “The command arrested one Monday Ajasco, male (29), of Kafin Tafawa Bauchi on the 17th of November, 2022, following information available at the Command’s disposal about his active involvement in a homicide case.



“A discreet investigation conducted by the detectives attached to the command revealed that on November 16, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., the suspect went to a beer parlor at Bagel village of Dass LGA where he met Abdulrazak Ibrahim, male (30) who is now deceased, and others drinking beer at the said parlour.

“He (the suspect) asked the said Abdulrazak (deceased) to buy him a beer to drink. The deceased refused to do so.

“This development sparked a little altercation between them which displeased the suspect. After a while, they decided to leave the beer parlour and go to their homes while the victim left before them.

“The deceased’s friend heard screaming from his friend from afar. On reaching the scene, he met his friend lying in a pool of his blood while the suspect was standing near the victim holding a sharp animal horn in his hand. He also threatened to stab the victim’s friend when he asked the suspect why he did so.

“Investigation into the incident also revealed that the suspect trailed and attacked the victim on his neck with a sharp object suspected to be an animal horn.”

