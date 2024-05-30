Man allegedly trying to supply arms to bandits arrested in Jos

Police operatives in Plateau State have arrested a middle-aged man allegedly trying to supply arms to suspected bandits in Jos.

The Chairman of the Jos NTA Park, Ibrahim Maikwudi confirmed the development to newsmen in Jos, the state capital, on Thursday.

According to reports, the suspect arrived in Jos from Zamfara State on Wednesday evening and was apprehended opposite the NTA park in Jos while trying to deliver the arms to the bandits.

Maikwudi narrated how the suspect was nearly lynched by an angry mob before he was rescued by the security operatives.

He said: “It was the security men who came on time that saved the suspect. It was around 5 pm yesterday that the man came and was opposite NTA park at the junction leading to the state Secretariat.

“He was just going up and down making calls and informing some people that he was just at the NTA park for them to come and collect their delivery. So, two men were nearby watching and listening to his calls and suspected something was wrong.

“The two men could not approach the suspect but when our people were called, our boys now approached him, and asked him some questions but his answers did not add up.

“So, they caught him and collected a bag he was holding.

“The man protested but when they opened the bag, behold, it was full of arms and ammunition.

“It was then that people tried to beat him up but we rushed to call the police because we feared the mob might kill him there. He confessed that he was not the only one on the mission to Jos but they are many others.

“So that’s how men from the Special Investigations Bureau unit of the Police came and arrested and took him into custody.”

