Man arraigned for 1.4m fraud in Lagos

The defendant is alleged to have engaged in Business Email Compromise, BEC, fraud to defraud his victim. The fraudulent case, which was reported to the EFCC by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), alleged that in 2019, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (KCUMB), transferred $1,412,509 USD to an account believed to be that of a contractor.

Investigation into the alleged crime, however, revealed that the defendant benefited the fund, which was transferred in two tranches to a company in Nigeria. The defendant on receipt of the fund, disbursed it to his wife, mother and cronies. The proceeds were further traced to fixed deposits, assets; landed and vehicular, that he purchased.

One of the charges reads: “Kolawole Adedayo Erinle and Edward Dada (still at large), sometimes in 2019, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to falsely represent yourselves as J.E. Dunn, a local construction company in America, with intent to gain monetary advantage in the sum of $1,410,000 (One Million Four-Hundred and Ten Thousand United States Dollars) by creating a fake domain name jedunn.org and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14, 2006.”