Metro
Man arraigned for sending ‘good morning babe’ text to married woman
A 38-year-old man identified as Sikiru Jamiu has been arraigned before the Ijebu Ode magisterial district for addressing a married woman, Opeyemi Adegbesan as “babe” in a WhatsApp conversation.
The police command in Ogun filed criminal charges against the man on Tuesday, October 26.
According to the case filed, Mr Jamiu, a resident of Ijebu Ode, committed the offence at 08:02 a.m. on September 19.
Read also: Hisbah sacks Commander who was caught in hotel with married woman
Mr Jamiu is accused of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace in Mrs Opeyemi’s marriage to her husband, Akintunde Adegbesan.
He risks one-month imprisonment under the state’s criminal code.
Read the suit filed against Sikiru Jamiu below.
