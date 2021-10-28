Man arraigned for sending ‘good morning babe’ text to married woman

A 38-year-old man identified as Sikiru Jamiu has been arraigned before the Ijebu Ode magisterial district for addressing a married woman, Opeyemi Adegbesan as “babe” in a WhatsApp conversation.

The police command in Ogun filed criminal charges against the man on Tuesday, October 26.

According to the case filed, Mr Jamiu, a resident of Ijebu Ode, committed the offence at 08:02 a.m. on September 19.

Mr Jamiu is accused of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace in Mrs Opeyemi’s marriage to her husband, Akintunde Adegbesan.

He risks one-month imprisonment under the state’s criminal code.

Read the suit filed against Sikiru Jamiu below.

