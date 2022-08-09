Man arrested for allegedly stabbing lottery operator to death in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 35-year-old man, Kamalideen Raji, for allegedly stabbing a lottery centre operator to death in Badagry area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to Area K Division.

Hundeyin said: “The suspect, who was arrested at about 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, August 2, 2022; stabbed his victim, a manager of a lottery centre, twice in the neck over a disagreement about unpaid debts.

“The victim was rushed to the Badagry General Hospital for medical attention but later gave up the ghost.”

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Panti, for further investigations.”

