Man arrested for defiling 10-yr-old neighbour’s daughter for money ritual

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Adeniyi Adeleke, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl for money ritual purposes.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said the incident happened at the Idoani community in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Odunlami, while parading the suspect at the State Police Command headquarters in Akure on Tuesday, said Adeleke had confessed to the crime that he wanted to use the girl for money ritual while a ring and red clothes were found in his room during a search conducted by the police.

The police spokeswoman said the victim who is the daughter of the suspect’s neighbour, was lured into the suspect’s room where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Read also: Man kills girlfriend, sleeps with corpse for six days for money rituals

According to Odunlami, the secret was revealed when the young victim, having gone through pains, reported the matter to her mother who rushed her to the hospital where it was confirmed that she had been raped.

“On the 16th of April, 2022, at about 2.40 pm, one Bosede Alo, of Idoani reported at the Idoani Division, that sometimes in the month of March 2022, at about 3 pm, one Adeniyi Adeleke, called her 10-year-old daughter to his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“On receipt of the information, detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect. Upon interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime and that he wanted to use her for money ritual.

“Items recovered are a ring and pieces of red clothes. He will soon be charged to court,” the police image maker said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now