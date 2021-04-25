Man arrested for deliberately infecting 22 people with Covid-19 in Spain | Ripples Nigeria

A man in the town of Manacor on the Spanish island of Mallorca, has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately infecting 22 people with Covid-19, according to the Spanish National Police (SNP) on Sunday.

Police authorities added that the 40-year-old man “came to work with a 40°C fever [104°F] according to his colleagues, and was coughing loudly all over the place, lowering his facemask, while saying: ‘I’m going to give you all the coronavirus.’

“The man infected eight people directly and 14 indirectly, both at his workplace and at the gym he attended.

“Three of them were babies of only a year old at the end of January when authorities learned of the existence of a Covid-19 outbreak in a well-known establishment in Manacor,” the statement added.

There have been almost 3.5 million recorded cases of Covid-19 in Spain, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and more than 77,500 have died.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14756834/man-arrested-deliberately-infecting-people-covid/

