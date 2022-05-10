Man arrested for killing neighbour’s five-yr-old daughter after collecting ransom

A 52-year-old man identified as Kabiru Abdullahi, has been arrested by operatives of the Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for allegedly kidnapping and killing a five-year-old girl after collecting ransom from her parents.

Abdullahi, a resident of Narabi town in Toro Local Government Area of the state was arrested alongside an alleged accomplice, Alhaji Yawale with whom he connived to abduct the girl.

While parading the suspects at the NSCDC headquarters in Bauchi on Monday, the Commandant of the Corps, Nurudeen Abdullahi, said they kidnapped the child in front of their house and took her to a bridge where they strangled and put her in a sack.

“On April 23, 2022, around 7.30pm, information was received on the alleged kidnap of a five-year-old girl, Amina Abdullahi, at Sabon Gari Narabi, Toro LGA, Bauchi State,”the Commandant said.

“NSCDC officers attached to the Toro division swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Kabiru Abdullahi, 52, (direct neighbour) and Alhaji Yawale, 45.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the prime suspect, Kabiru, kidnapped Amina in front of her house, took her to a nearby bridge, strangled her and put her in a sack.

“He contacted the father of the victim, Yusuf Abdullahi, and demanded a ransom of N1 million. After a series of negotiations, it was agreed that the sum of N150,000 be paid for her release.

“His accomplice, Alhaji Yawale, collected the sum of N150,000 under a tamarind tree in the bush at Narabi village.

Read also: Gunmen kill Neighbourhood Watch operatives in Enugu

“Further investigation revealed that Amina was killed on April 27, 2022, and buried inside the kitchen of the prime suspect.

“A team of investigators dug the sack from the ground and took the body to the General Hospital, Toro, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

According to the NSCDC boss, the suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now