Man arrested in Ibadan for posing as Amotekun recruitment officer

One Kareem Taiwo has been arrested in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for allegedly trying to defraud residents who are interested in enlisting into the state security outfit, codenamed Amotekun.

Taiwo, who hails from the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on Monday for attempting to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

According to reports, the suspect had earlier pasted a notice at the Adamasingba Stadium, venue of the recruitment screening, indicating his name and phone numbers on the notice.

The management of the security outfit however got wind of the notice on Monday and was he subsequently apprehended and handed over to security agents.

Taiwo, during interrogation, blamed the act on the devil.

“Only one person contacted me through my number,” he added.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of the Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Gen. Kunle Toogun (retd.), called on members of the public to be wary of fraudsters in their quest to enlist into the corps.

Toogun also disclosed that the screening of applicants into the corps, which started from Ibadan, would be extended to other parts of the state.

