Man arrested in Japan for dating, defrauding 35 women | Ripples Nigeria

International
Man arrested in Japan for dating, defrauding 35 women
A 39-year-old Japanese man, Takashi Miyagawa, has been arrested for allegedly dating and defrauding 35 women at the same time, by telling each victim he wanted a serious relationship in order to receive gifts on his birthday.
Described as ‘Japanese Serial Dater,’ Miyagawa, who was arrested on Saturday after the women realised he had been ‘playing them,’ ganged up and reported him to the police.
He had told each woman that his birthday fell on a different date of the year and got assorted gifts, cash and cards from all of them.
According to the police, Miyagawa, a part-time worker of no fixed abode from the Japanese region of Kansai, had “told each of the women he had been dating that his birthday was on a different date, but we found out that his real birthday is on November 13.”
“In one case, Miyagwa told a 47-year-old lover that his birthday was on February 22, while another victim, 40, said he told her it was in July. A third woman, who is 35, said she believed it was in April.
READ ALSO: Snow buries father, daughter on Japanese Island
“The total number of victims stands at 35 with the possibility of more coming forward.
“In total, the women have accused Miyagawa of swindling them out of £6,665 worth of birthday presents, clothes, cards and cash.”
The suspect met his victims while working for a marketing company selling hydrogen water shower heads and other products.
He reportedly targeted single women and began each relationship with the suggestion that marriage would be on the cards.
