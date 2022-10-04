Metro
Man arrested in Nasarawa for raping minor
The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Monday that it had apprehended a man, identified as Dauda Muhammed, for raping his friend’s daughter.
Abbas Bappa-Muhammed, NSCDC Commandant in the state, who spoke through the spokesperson of the command, Jerry Victor, told journalists while parading the suspect in Lafia that the suspect was a friend to the victim’s father
According to the victim (name withheld) who spoke with the City & Crime explained that the suspect called her to his place “with the thought” that he wanted to send her on an errand.
Read also: Police arrests 84-year-old man for sexually abusing minor
Her words, “I felt relaxed because Dauda Mohammed is my father’s friend. If I had known that he had a devilish plan towards me I wouldn’t have gone there.”
Meanwhile, the suspect reportedly admitted later that he actually committed the act but has vowed to marry the under-aged girl.
Similarly, Mr. Victor noted that a 20-year-old man, Haruna Mohammed, was also arrested for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl on Layin Kaji Street in Lafia.
By: Mohammed Taoheed…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...