Man arrested in Nasarawa for raping minor

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Monday that it had apprehended a man, identified as Dauda Muhammed, for raping his friend’s daughter.

Abbas Bappa-Muhammed, NSCDC Commandant in the state, who spoke through the spokesperson of the command, Jerry Victor, told journalists while parading the suspect in Lafia that the suspect was a friend to the victim’s father

According to the victim (name withheld) who spoke with the City & Crime explained that the suspect called her to his place “with the thought” that he wanted to send her on an errand.

Read also: Police arrests 84-year-old man for sexually abusing minor

Her words, “I felt relaxed because Dauda Mohammed is my father’s friend. If I had known that he had a devilish plan towards me I wouldn’t have gone there.”

Meanwhile, the suspect reportedly admitted later that he actually committed the act but has vowed to marry the under-aged girl.

Similarly, Mr. Victor noted that a 20-year-old man, Haruna Mohammed, was also arrested for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl on Layin Kaji Street in Lafia.

By: Mohammed Taoheed…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now